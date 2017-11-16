You can earn double World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program points per United States dollar on eligible stays at Hyatt hotel and resort properties worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations through Sunday, December 31, 2017 — but you must register for this promotion by Thursday, November 30, 2017 as a member of the World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program.

Earn Double World of Hyatt Points Fall 2017

Earn double World of Hyatt points for all eligible stays booked on Hyatt.com or the World of Hyatt mobile software application program. Stays booked through other channels — including other Hyatt channels — are not eligible.

With your new World of Hyatt loyalty program, points add up quickly — so free nights and room upgrades are within reach.

Terms and Conditions

For the purpose of this offer, an eligible stay is defined as any stay where you are paying an eligible rate for at least one night of your stay. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of checking in to the hotel and choose points for each stay. World of Hyatt will automatically track eligible stays when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check in.

Only base points on each stay are doubled, and all points awarded under this offer are bonus points. M life-eligible nights booked on Hyatt.com or the World of Hyatt app are eligible under this offer. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. You must choose points for each stay.

Please allow up to three weeks after your qualifying stay for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account.

To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. You will receive double points for each whole United States dollar or equivalent spent on an eligible rate or eligible incidental charges beginning on your second eligible stay. All points awarded under this offer are bonus points.

Other terms and conditions — including those of the World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program — apply.

Inside Take

The bad news is that this promotion is only in effect for 46 days, which is hardly enough time to rake in the World of Hyatt points…

…but the good news is that you do not have to wait until your second eligible stay to reap the benefits of this promotion — which was a requirement of a similar promotion earlier this year.

This promotion is not exactly the most exciting ever in the world of miles and points — but it is better than a sharp stick in the eye…

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.