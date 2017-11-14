Earn Up to 50,000 Bonus Miles with AAdvantage Partners

How familiar are you with the companies that award AAdvantage miles when you do business with them?

Travel loyalty programs go to great lengths to add partner companies to their earning and rewards rosters, giving program members ever more reasons to remain engaged with the programs. And to remind program members of their many earning options, the programs occasionally run promotions highlighting participating partners.

Here’s the latest from American’s AAdvantage program.

Offer Details

Through December 31, American AAdvantage members can earn up to 50,000 bonus miles for completing transactions with participating program partners.

For each of the 10 participating partners, there is a minimum number of miles that must be earned to qualify for the bonus, as follows:

Miles For Opinions: 300 miles

LifeLock: 7,000 miles

Sprint: 417 miles

Rocketmiles: 5,000 miles

AAdvantage eShopping: 3,000 miles

1-800-FLOWERS: 2,000 miles

AAdvantage Dining: 500 miles

Avis or Budget: 1,500 miles

Vinesse: 500 miles

Hilton: 1,000 miles

Once the minimums have been reached, the transactions count toward earning bonus miles as follows:

1 partner earns 500 bonus miles

2 partners earn 1,000 additional bonus miles

3 partners earn 1,500 additional bonus miles

4 partners earn 2,000 additional bonus miles

5 partners earn 4,000 additional bonus miles

6 partners earn 5,000 additional bonus miles

7 partners earn 6,000 additional bonus miles

8 partners earn 8,000 additional bonus miles

9 partners earn 10,000 additional bonus miles

10 partners earn 12,000 additional bonus miles

Add ’em all up, and there’s the potential to earn a total of 50,000 bonus points after completing transactions with all 10 partners.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

The potential bonus is substantial, to be sure. The question is: How achievable is it?

For most AAdvantage members, completing the required minimum transactions with all 10 partners will be a stretch. Some, like AAdvantage dining or purchases through the AAdvantage shopping portal, are easy. But doing business with LifeLock or Sprint requires a commitment that goes way beyond normal bounds.

Reader Reality Check

How many qualifying transactions could you realistically expect to make?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.