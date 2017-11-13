Delta’s Latest Award Sale: Domestic Flights from 11,000 Miles Roundtrip

Got Delta miles? Here’s how to get the most value from them…

Fly roundtrip within the continental U.S. for as few as 11,000 Delta miles in coach.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest award sale on SkyMiles award travel. And unlike Delta’s recent series of monthly award discounts, this one is not a flash sale. You have plenty of time to book.

Offer Details

Through December 9, SkyMiles members may book roundtrip coach award tickets for travel within the continental U.S. for as few as 11,000 miles.

Travel at the discounted rates must take place between November 28 and December 16.

There are no published blackout dates for this sale.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, roundtrip coach award flights are typically priced around 25,000 or more miles. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the so-called normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

The downside of this sale is the very narrow travel window—just over two weeks.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a domestic trip during the sale period.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.