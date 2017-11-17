The BIG Stories: Good News for Flyers + More Cuba Flight Cuts + AA’s 50K Partner Bonus

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Good News for Flyers – Less Bumping, Fewer Lost Bags

Straight from the DOT’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics latest report.

Alaska Air Is Latest to Cut Cuba Flights

Expect several airlines to cut back on Cuba flights following the imposition of new federal guidelines.

New from IHG Rewards: Points for Takeout and Dining Out

IHG Rewards Club members can now earn points for OpenTable restaurant bookings and Grubhub delivery orders.

Earn Up to 50,000 American Bonus Miles for Partner Transactions

Simply complete transactions with these participating program partners.

Sale: Delta U.S. Award Flights from 11,000 Miles Roundtrip

Fly roundtrip within the continental U.S. for as few as 11,000 Delta miles in coach.

The Best and Worst Airlines, Airports for Thanksgiving Travel

Flying during Thanksgiving? Here are the airlines and airports most and least likely to get you to Grandma’s house in time for turkey.

Uber’s Flying Taxis Could Be Airborne by 2020

Uber’s flying taxis could be flying overhead in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Dubai by 2020. Are you ready?

JetBlue Has a New Boarding Scheme. It’s Complicated

JetBlue has adopted a new, radically different aircraft boarding procedure, surprising many of the airline’s regular customers.

Here’s How You Can Win a 5-Night Trip for 2 to Fiji

Enter to win a trip for two to Nadi, Fiji, including air, Francisco, five nights at the Marriott Momi Bay, breakfasts, and a sightseeing excursion.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.