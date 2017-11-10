The BIG Stories: Flying Taxis + JetBlue’s New Boarding Scheme + New Cuba Travel Restrictions

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Uber’s Flying Taxis Could Be Airborne by 2020

Uber’s flying taxis could be flying overhead in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Dubai by 2020. Are you ready?

JetBlue Has a New Boarding Scheme. It’s Complicated

JetBlue has adopted a new, radically different aircraft boarding procedure, surprising many of the airline’s regular customers.

The 10 Best Winter Vacation Spots

Wondering where to go for a wintertime vacation? The new U.S. News & World Report’ “Best Winter Vacations” report has you covered.

U.S. Government Tightens Up Cuba Travel Restrictions

In the latest blow to Cuba tourism, the U.S. Department of the Treasury today issued new restrictions on travel to the island nation.

United’s Last B747 Makes Its Final Flight

With today’s United flight between San Francisco and Honolulu, the B747 era ends for U.S. airlines.

Where Do the Happiest Flyers Come from? The Top-10 Cities

In case you were wondering, the happiest American travelers hail from Honolulu. Check out the happiest-cities list here.

The Best and Worst Airlines, Airports for Thanksgiving Travel

Flying during Thanksgiving? Here are the airlines and airports most and least likely to get you to Grandma’s house in time for turkey.

How to Eat Well at the Airport

There’s no longer any reason to settle for a Big Mac or a soggy slice of Domino’s before your flight. You have more savory options!

Here’s How You Could Win an 11-Day Alaskan Cruise for 2

Here’s how to win an 11-day Alaskan cruise for two, including airfare to/from the cruise port, some onboard meals, shore excursions.

