American Airlines Sale: Cheap European Fares To & From Pretty Much Everywhere!

There appears to be a great fare sale going on to and from Europe right now. While not the lowest prices ever seen, this one is special because there are so many city pairs. Virtually every city I plug in has flights for just a bit more than $400 including:

Austin

Denver

Philadelphia

Seattle

Charlotte

Kansas City

Houston

Minneapolis

Cities that you can fly to for these prices include Paris, Amsterdam and Zurich. Those are cities I see pop up quite a bit. What’s unique here is that destinations I traditionally see higher prices to (Venice, for example) are also coming up in the low to mid-$400s.

The fares are coming up with departure dates that make it easy to book over a weekend. And, they’re available in both 2017 and 2018. That means if you need one last mileage run to top off your status this year, you won’t likely find a better opportunity. Further, since AA doesn’t restrict what fare classes you can redeem systemwide upgrades on, you might be able to score an upgrade to business class on these. Keep in mind SWUs don’t clear anywhere near as reliably as they used to.

You can also add in very creative routings if you’re trying to maximize distance. Since the base fare is under $1.00 (and the rest is “carrier-imposed surcharges) extra stops don’t drive the price up.

The Final Two Pennies

About the only place I had trouble finding these fares were out of some AA hubs like DFW. Folks in secondary cities often miss out on good fare sales. Plus, discount carriers can charge for things like checked bags and seat assignments. Since these aren’t Basic Economy fares, you should enjoy more benefits on American Airlines than a discount carrier.

If you’re exact departure city doesn’t pop up (or your dream destination) don’t worry. Think of this as part of a larger trip, or two trips if you work at it. Use cheap flights or miles and points to cover that last leg to your dream destination. Similarly, when fares are this cheap, leverage your points to save on hotel rooms to give yourself a truly affordable trip to Europe.

In 3 hours or less, you can get a flight to all kinds of interesting places, like Paris, Italy, Germany and Amsterdam.

I wouldn’t sleep on these fares if you’re thinking of booking them. Remember that virtually any flight that originates or departs in the US is eligible for a full refund for up to 24 hours after purchase. These fares will go quickly!

I need to go put my kids to bed and wanted to get something up quickly. I’ll try to update more city pairs later on. Thanks, Ben!

Happy Hunting!

