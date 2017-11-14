During its One Year Anniversary Sale, you can book a reservation for room at the Conrad Chicago for stays between Wednesday, November 15, 2017 through Saturday, March 31, 2018 for only $11.14 per night — but you must book your reservation through a special telephone number; and only within a period of 24 hours starting at 11:00 in the morning Central Standard Time today, Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Act Fast: Conrad Chicago From $11.14 Per Night

Quantities are limited to three rooms per night; and once the three rooms are sold out for a particular date, a secondary special rate of $111.40 per night is also available for Superior King rooms or Superior 2 Queens rooms for the same stay period.

A percentage of the proceeds from this flash sale will benefit a non-profit organization called Youth Guidance, which was founded in 1924. Its mission is to create and implement school-based programs which enable at-risk children to overcome obstacles, focus on their education and — ultimately — succeed in school and in life.

Inside Take

To reserve your stay for $11.14 per night, you are requested to call 1-844-676-2522 and ask for reservations using the reference group code 1YEAR for availability.

Standard rates at this hotel property generally range from $185.00 per night to as high as $406.00 per night; so even a room rate of $111.40 is still a good deal — but keep in mind that the room rates do not include a tax of 17.40 percent per room per night. Assume that the aforementioned special room rates do not include this tax — as well as other taxes and fees.

Depending on the dates and the flexibility of your schedule, you have a shot at securing this special rate — but availability will be depleted fast; so you need to be faster in trying to reserve a room at that rate. Participate in this flash sale with low expectations of securing a room for $11.14 per night.

You should earn Hilton Honors points for your stays — as well as credit towards earning elite level status — but at this time, I have not found any documentation which definitively states that. Expect not to earn anything — and be pleasantly surprised if you do.

Source: Conrad Chicago.