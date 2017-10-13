The Week’s Biggest Stories: Gate Service Fees + Southwest to Hawaii + 25 Travel Apps + Best Restaurants

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Low Fare Alert: Southwest Will Fly to Hawaii in 2018

At long last, the low-cost airline is heading to the Aloha State.

Gate Service Fees: Another Basic Economy Caveat

You’ve been warned: American and United will require you pay $25 for gate-service fees.

Warning: Boarding a Plane Can Make You Sick

A new study found that the airlines’ current boarding process maximizes travelers’ chances of contracting airborne diseases. There is a better way.

The Top 25 Travel Apps to Upgrade Your Smartphone

These are the top apps, as downloaded by fellow travelers.

Earn Double British Air Miles through December 31

The promotion includes double miles on flights operated by American and other codeshare partners.

Where to Eat: The World’s Top 25 Restaurants

Based on feedback by TripAdvisor reviewers, these are the world’s top 25 restaurants.

JetBlue Preview: More Seats, Less Legroom

Enjoy JetBlue’s generous legroom while you still can.

Win a 5-Day Trip to Sicily for 2

Here’s how to win a five-day trip for two to Sicily, including roundtrip air tickets, hotel accommodations, and some meals.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.