TripAdvisor Picks the World’s Top Restaurants

Traveling and dining go together. In fact, some travelers decide where to eat before deciding where to go. So: Where to eat?

When it comes to rating restaurants, there are plenty of options. Zagat, Michelin, Yelp, Travel + Leisure, and on and on. Some are based on the opinions of experts; others rely on feedback from average diners. None are definitive.

TripAdvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice – Best Fine Dining Restaurants” awards reflect the tastes of its millions of average consumers, as do the hotel reviews which have made the site a go-to resource for travelers. The more feedback, the more accurate the resulting rating.

To compile its top-25 list, TripAdvisor used an “algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.”

According to TripAdvisor reviewers, these are the top 25 restaurants in the world:

The Black Swan at Olstead – Olstead, U.K. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons – Great Milton, U.K. Maison Lameloise – Chagny, France L’Auberge de l’Ill – Illhaeusern, France Martin Berasategui – Lasarte, Spain Daniel – New York City, U.S. La Colombe – Constantia, S. Africa David’s Kitchen – Chiang Mai, Thailand Maido – Lima, Peru El Celler de Can Roca – Girona, Spain Restaurant Alcron – Prague, Czech Republic The Fat Duck – Bray on Thames, U.K. Restaurante Benazuza – Cancun, Mexico Ristorante Don Alfonso – Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy DOC – Armamar, Portugal i Latina – Buenos Aires, Argentina Chez Bruno – Lorgues, France The Grove – Auckland Central, New Zealand Indian Accent – New Delhi, India TRB Hutong – Beijing, China Azurmendi – Larrabetzu, Spain Muse Restaurant – Pokolbin, Australia Voila Bistrot – Paraty, Brazil The French Cafe – Auckland Central, New Zealand Funky Gourmet – Athens, Greece

What’s likely to stand out to U.S.-based travelers is the lack of American restaurants on the list. Daniel, in Manhattan, is the sole U.S. representative. Next surprise: The two top-rated eateries are in Great Britain. In fact, more than half the listed restaurants are in Europe, which suggests a certain bias among the diners.

Euro-bias aside, the list is interesting for what it is: a reflection of the dining preferences of scores of TripAdvisor reviewers. The so-called wisdom of crowds should always be taken with a qualifier. It might not be the best way to identify the very best, but it’s a very good way to recognize pretty good.

