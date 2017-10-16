Sweepstakes: What Would You Do with 1 Million Hertz Points?

What would you do with 1 million Hertz points?

Enter the Hertz “A World of Possibilities” sweepstakes by December 31, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: 1 million Gold Plus Rewards points, plus a check for $10,000 to cover the prize’s tax liability. Runner-up prizes include free standard weekly rentals (100), free standard weekend rentals (500), and free standard weekend rental days (500).

To enter, either 1) rent a car under your Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program account number, or 2) mail in a postcard entry with your name, membership number, and so on.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry and are members of the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards program.

Limit: one entry per person per day.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $61,300.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

