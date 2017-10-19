New IHG Promo Features Gift Cards, Bonus Points

The new IHG promotion is good, and even better for being combinable with IHG’s current offer.

Between November 1, 2017, and February 28, 2018, members of the InterContinental Hotels Group’s IHG Rewards Club can earn a MasterCard gift card worth as much as $100 after completing two qualifying stays, one of which is at least two nights, as follows:

Earn a $50 gift card after two stays charged to a MasterCard at Holiday Inn Express , Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, Hualaxe, Staybridge Suites, or Candlewood Suites hotels

, Holiday Inn, Club Vacations, Resort, Hualaxe, Staybridge Suites, or Candlewood Suites hotels Earn a $75 gift card after two stays charged to a MasterCard if one is at Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, or Even hotels

Earn a $100 gift card after two stays charged to a MasterCard if one is at an InterContinental hotel

After qualifying for the gift card, IHG Rewards Club members can earn 4,000 bonus points for completing two additional IHG stays.

Qualifying bookings must be made direct with IHG.

Reward cards must be redeemed by March 31, 2018.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Getting a gift card worth between $50 and $100 after a minimum of three hotel nights is a decent return-on-investment, depending on the rates paid for the qualifying stays. And the 4,000 bonus points for two subsequent nights is nice kicker.

What really makes this offer attention-worthy, however, is an entirely different promotion: IHG’s current offer of 30,000 or more bonus points in effect through December 31. The offers are combinable, giving IHG Rewards Club members an opportunity to rack up scads of points, plus a gift card.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.