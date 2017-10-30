New IHG PointBreaks List – 97 Hotels for 5,000 Points a Night

Got IHG Rewards Club points? Here’s how to make the best use of them.

IHG Rewards Club, the loyalty program of the InterContinental Hotels Group, has released its latest list of PointBreaks hotels that are now available for booking for just 5,000 IHG Rewards points per night.

Offer Details

Beginning on October 30, IHG Rewards members can book award nights for 5,000 points at 97 participating hotels, for stays between October 30, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

The new list includes 64 hotels in the U.S., 16 in the rest of the Americas, eight in Europe, seven in Asia, one in the Middle East, and one in Africa. There are no InterContinentals on the list.

IHG Rewards members may book a maximum of two PointBreaks stays at any one hotel.

Deal or No Deal

With normal IHG Rewards award prices ranging between 10,000 and 60,000 points per night, the PointBreaks rates represent a discount of at least 50 percent. The value proposition is unarguably a compelling one.

As far as sheer numbers go, the current list of just 97 participating properties is among the shortest ever. Two quarters ago, there were 131 PointBreaks hotels, and the quarter before that featured 127. Both, however, were a significant downgrade from the PointBreaks roster of several quarters ago, which included 210 hotels, including 142 in the U.S. alone. That, sadly, is the long-term trend.

Numbers aside, the question with PointBreaks, always, is whether any of the discounted hotels work for you.

Bottom line: Whether it’s long or short, the PointBreaks list is always worth perusing. There just might be a hotel that fits into your existing travel plans, or that could be the centerpiece of an opportunistic trip.

As always, room nights available at the PointBreaks rate are limited, so act quickly to lock in a deal that works for you.

Reader Reality Check

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.