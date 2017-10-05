New App Rewards Diners for Eating at Participating Restaurants

Here’s the elevator pitch for the new Seated app:

Download the app to your smartphone. Use the app to book at a participating restaurant. Dine. Earn a $15 gift card from Amazon, Starbucks, or Uber.

That’s pretty compelling. Naturally, when you dig into the details, things turn out to be a bit more complicated.

Among the Seated terms and conditions:

To qualify for the gift card, there must be two or more people dining. Both parties must order meals, not just drinks.

The same restaurant may only be booked once during any 30-day period.

Participating restaurants are currently located in only 15 cities: New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, D.C, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Denver, and Seattle.

Participating restaurants are high-end. Don’t expect to get a $15 gift card for a $12 meal.

Booking times are limited. Rewards may only be offered for early or late seatings.

As loyalty currencies go, gift cards are among the least desirable. Too often they go unused.

From a business standpoint, the requirements and limitations make perfect sense. The service is designed to help restaurants increase business during off-peak times, and to do so cost-effectively. That means that users must be prepared to make some compromises in exchange for the rewards.

Whether a $15 gift card makes those compromises worthwhile is the question.

Reader Reality Check

Well, is a $15 gift card worth the required compromises?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.