  • Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 5-Night Trip for 2 to Thailand

Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 5-Night Trip for 2 to Thailand

by Tim Winship

Somebody has to win this trip, right?  Might as well be you.

Enter the General Assembly “GO PLACES: Thailand” sweepstakes by November 19, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a five-night trip for two to Thailand, including hotel, a $1,000 airline credit, tours, a Thai cooking class, and $500 worth of activewear.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

Related: Win a 10-Day Cruise to Spain and Portugal

NOTE: As is often the case with online sweepstakes, by entering you are agreeing to receive email marketing messages from the sponsors. You can easily opt out at any time.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.
  • Limit: one entry per person.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $3,600.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.

About The Author

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *