Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 10-Day Cruise of Spain and Portugal

Enter the Windstar Cruises “Unexpected” sweepstakes by November 13, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two on Windstar’s 10-day Island Gems of Spain & Portugal cruise departing from Lisbon on April 15 or April 25, 2018.

NOTE: Airfare to and from the cruise port is not included in the prize. That would be a good use of frequent-flyer miles.

To enter, answer the six easy questions on the Windstar Facebook page, enter your contact information, and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Limit: one entry per person.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $7,000.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.