Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 10-Day Cruise of Spain and Portugal

by Tim Winship

Enter the Windstar Cruises “Unexpected” sweepstakes by November 13, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two on Windstar’s 10-day Island Gems of Spain & Portugal cruise departing from Lisbon on April 15 or April 25, 2018.

NOTE: Airfare to and from the cruise port is not included in the prize. That would be a good use of frequent-flyer miles.

To enter, answer the six easy questions on the Windstar Facebook page, enter your contact information, and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
  • Limit: one entry per person.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $7,000.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

About The Author

