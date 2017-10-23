Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 10-Day Cruise of Spain and Portugal

Enter the Windstar Cruises “Unexpected” sweepstakes by November 13, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two on Windstar’s 10-day Island Gems of Spain & Portugal cruise departing from Lisbon on April 15 or April 25, 2018.
NOTE: Airfare to and from the cruise port is not included in the prize. That would be a good use of frequent-flyer miles.
Related:
To enter, answer the six easy questions on the Windstar Facebook page, enter your contact information, and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
- Limit: one entry per person.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $7,000.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
Leave a Reply