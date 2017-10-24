An Easy 3,000 Bonus Points from Club Carlson

Travel suppliers really, really want you to download and use their mobile apps. At least in theory, app users are more engaged than non-users, and should—again, in theory—generate more revenue than their counterparts who don’t use their smartphones to interact with hotels and airlines.

In keeping with that marketing imperative, bonuses for using mobile apps have proliferated lately, providing a welcome source of easy bonus points from a number of loyalty programs. The latest is from Carlson.

Offer Details

Through December 31, Club Carlson members can earn 3,000 bonus points by using the Carlson mobile app to complete a transaction with any of the program’s Extra Partners, including iTunes, eBay, and Groupon.

Deal or No Deal

The bonus is a modest one, to be sure. But it’s quick and easy to earn it.

Buying an iTunes song for $1.29 will trigger the bonus. And it will also reset the clock on Club Carlson points, which expire after two years of inactivity.

You would have bought that iTunes song anyway, right?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.