Earn 1,000 Free Marriott Rewards Points: October 15, 2017

You can earn 1,000 free Marriott Rewards points almost instantly if you answer a simple question prior to 8:00 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time tonight, Sunday, October 15, 2017: where is the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Where is the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Answer with #RewardsPoints before 8pm EDT on 10/15 and score 1,000 points if you get it right. pic.twitter.com/ngTUEuFq0j — Marriott Rewards (@MarriottRewards) October 15, 2017

The correct answer is Canton, Ohio; and you must answer the question at the official Twitter account of Marriott Rewards.

Inside Take

If you have not already registered through its Connect and Collect program, Marriott Rewards is offering its members an opportunity to earn up to a maximum of 45,000 free points per calendar year by using social media — and although point bonuses have already been offered since the launch of the initiative, that is only the beginning.

Getting started earns you points as well. You can instantly earn up to a total of 750 Marriott Rewards points when you connect with your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for 250 Marriott Rewards points each…

…and after that, you can earn up to another 250 points when you follow Marriott Rewards with Twitter and Instagram for 125 Marriott Rewards points each.

That is up to 1,000 free Marriott Rewards points just to get started.

More details — such as how to register for this program — are in this article.

Source: Marriott Rewards.