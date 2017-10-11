Delta’s Latest Award Sale: NYC Flights from 11,000 Miles Roundtrip

Got Delta miles? Delta’s monthly award sales are a great way to make them go further.

Fly to or from New York for as few as 11,000 Delta miles roundtrip in coach.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel. It is indeed a flash sale. As in: Book by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 12.

Offer Details

Through October 12, SkyMiles members may book roundtrip coach award tickets to New York for as few as 11,000 miles.

Travel at the discounted rates must take place between November 1 and December 14.

Discounted rates are not available for travel on the following dates: November 17-19, 21-22, 26-28.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, roundtrip coach award flights are typically priced around 25,000 or more miles. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the so-called normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

As is always the case with flash sales, the snooze-you-lose booking imperative is a negative.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a trip to the Big Apple in the coming months.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.