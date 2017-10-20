Biggest Travel Stories: Huge Southwest Bonus + New IHG Promo + AAdvantage Award Discounts + World’s Best Airlines

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

American AAdvantage Credit Cardholders Can Save 30% on Award Travel

Holders of American AAdvantage co-branded credit cards can save up to 30 percent on award travel right now.

This Is the New ‘Best Airline’ According to Savvy Travelers

Here are the world’s 20 best airlines, according to feedback from 300,000 travelers.

How to Make Your Dream Vacation an Affordable Vacation

Here’s how to save up to 52% on nine trips picked by TripAdvisor reviewers as their Dream Vacations.

Earn a $100 Gift Card After 2 InterContinental Hotel Stays, Plus Bonus Points

The latest InterContinental promotion features gift cards and bonus points. Plus, it can be combined with an existing promotion for even greater earnings.

Free Companion Pass Makes Southwest Credit Card Offer the Best Ever

Sign up for a new Southwest credit card to earn a free Companion Pass plus a chance to earn 40,000 bonus points. Not everyone is eligible, however.

The 25 Best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians

For those on the vegetarian bandwagon, these are the 25 most veggie-friendly cities in the U.S.

Gate Service Fees: Another Basic Economy Caveat

You’ve been warned: American and United will require you pay $25 for gate-service fees.

Win 1 Million Hertz Gold Plus Rewards Points (Value: $61,300)

Runner-up prizes, like free weekend rentals, are none too shabby either. You can’t win if you don’t play.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.