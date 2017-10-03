A 5,000-Point Bonus for Hilton Honors Credit Card Holders

If you’re a Hilton loyalist, the company has a nice end-of-the-year surprise for you: a 5,000-point bonus for Honors members who use one of the Honors-linked credit cards to book two stays before year’s end.

What gives this otherwise modest offer extra kick is its combinability with Hilton’s current double-points offer, also in effect through the end of the year. It can also be combined with the 500-point bonus for bookings made via the Honors mobile app.

Offer Details

Holders of either an American Express Honors or a Citi Hilton Honors credit card can earn 5,000 bonus points after completing two stays charged to their cards by December 31.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Honors members normally earn 10 base points for every dollar spent at most Hilton brands, plus an extra five points for those who choose to forego airline miles. So, 15 miles per dollar. Assuming two one-night $150 stays, that nets 4,500 points. In that scenario, the 5,000-point bonus more than doubles the normal earnings. Good, but not great.

But factor in the double miles and the mobile-booking bonus, and the total earned for our hypothetical two stays and the total earnings soar to 15,000 points.

While none of the individual bonuses is a game-changer, the combination makes for a compelling reason to consider Hilton for stays between now and the end of the year.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.