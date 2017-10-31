You can earn up to 12,000 bonus miles by shopping for the holidays 2017 from the frequent flier loyalty programs of three different airlines: American Airlines AAdvantage; Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards; and United Airlines MileagePlus.

The specifics of each promotion are as follows:

Earn Up to 4,000 Bonus AAdvantage Miles

Effective through Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 4,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles — in addition to the standard AAdvantage miles earned — during the Holiday Bonus campaign at the AAdvantage Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:

500 bonus AAdvantage miles when you spend a minimum of $150.00 shopping

2,000 bonus AAdvantage miles when you spend a minimum of $600.00 shopping

4,000 bonus AAdvantage miles when you spend a minimum of $1,200.00 shopping

Earn Up to 3,000 Bonus Rapid Rewards Points

Effective through Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 3,000 bonus Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points — in addition to the standard Rapid Rewards points earned — during the Holiday Bonus campaign at the Rapid Rewards Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:

500 bonus Rapid Rewards points when you spend a minimum of $150.00 shopping

1,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points when you spend a minimum of $500.00 shopping

3,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points when you spend a minimum of $1,000.00 shopping

Earn Up to 5,000 Bonus MileagePlus Miles

Effective through Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 5,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the Holiday Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:

500 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $150.00 shopping

2,500 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $750.00 shopping

5,000 bonus MileagePlus miles when you spend a minimum of $1,500.00 shopping

Select Terms and Conditions Shared by All Three Promotions

You can only earn the aforementioned maximum bonuses once which will be awarded to eligible shopping accounts through the Holiday Bonus campaign.

Bonus miles or points will be issued based on your cumulative qualifying purchases made during the bonus period. Returns, cancellations, shipping and handling, taxes, gift card or other cash equivalent purchases, and certain products are not included in the bonus award miles or points eligibility calculation.

Please allow up to ten weeks after the conclusion of the bonus period for the bonus award miles or points to post to your shopping account. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

If you intend to spend money shopping anyway before these promotions end, you may as well earn miles or points in the process from American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

Photographs and composite image ©2016 by Brian Cohen.