You can earn a bonus of 30 percent when you convert points from any combination of nine partner frequent guest loyalty programs which participates in offering a points to miles transfer program to MileagePlus miles — but you must first register for this offer, is only good through Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time; and you can only earn up to a maximum limit of 25,000 MileagePlus miles.

30 Percent Bonus MileagePlus Miles When Converting Hotel Points

The conversion rates of the nine loyalty programs which qualify for the bonus are:

CHOICE PRIVILEGES

During the promotional period through Thursday, November 30, 2017, members are permitted to convert 5,000 Choice Privileges points to 2,500 MileagePlus award miles instead to 1,000 MileagePlus award miles. The award MileagePlus award miles earned as a result of such a transfer will be eligible for a bonus of 30 percent if all other offer terms are met.

For example, 5,000 Choice Privileges points would convert to 3,250 award miles if both the increased conversion ratio — resulting in 2,500 MileagePlus award miles — and the bonus of 30 percent — resulting in 750 MileagePlus award miles — are applicable.

CLUB CARLSON

At the conclusion of this promotion, all MileagePlus miles earned by each member from qualifying activity with Club Carlson will be multiplied by 100 percent instead of 30 percent to determine the eligible bonus up to a maximum of 25,000 bonus MileagePlus miles.

Convert Club Carlson Gold Points into MileagePlus miles in the following increments — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles: 2,000 Gold Points to 200 MileagePlus miles 10,000 Gold Points to 1,000 MileagePlus miles 50,000 Gold Points to 5,000 MileagePlus nmiles 100,000 Gold Points to 10,000 MileagePlus miles



HILTON HONORS

Convert Hilton Honors points into MileagePlus miles at a ratio of 10,000 Hilton Honors points to 1,000 MileagePlus miles — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles.

IHG REWARDS CLUB

Convert IHG Rewards Club points into MileagePlus miles at a ratio of five IHG Rewards Club points to one MileagePlus mile — for example, 10,000 IHG Rewards Club points to 2,000 MileagePlus miles — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles.

MARRIOTT REWARDS

With RewardsPlus, all MileagePlus members can convert Marriott Rewards points into award miles at a discount of 20 percent compared to other airline partners. The following conversion rates apply — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles: 8,000 Marriott Rewards points to 2,000 MileagePlus miles 16,000 Marriott Rewards points to 5,000 MileagePlus miles 24,000 Marriott Rewards points to 10,000 MileagePlus miles 56,000 Marriott Rewards points to 25,000 MileagePlus miles 112,000 Marriott Rewards points to 50,000 MileagePlus miles



SHANGRI-LA GOLDEN CIRCLE AWARD

Convert a minimum of 2,500 Golden Circle award points into MileagePlus award miles at a ratio of one point to one MileagePlus mile — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles.

STARWOOD PREFERRED GUEST

Convert Starpoints into MileagePlus miles at a ratio of two Starpoints to one MileagePlus mile — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles.

WORLD OF HYATT

Convert World of Hyatt points into MileagePlus miles at a ratio of 2.5 World of Hyatt points to one MileagePlus mile — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles.

Plus, receive a bonus of 5,000 MileagePlus miles when you convert 50,000 World of Hyatt points into 20,000 MileagePlus miles.

WYNDHAM REWARDS

Convert Wyndham Rewards points into MileagePlus miles in the following increments — prior to earning the bonus of 30 percent MileagePlus miles: 6,000 Wyndham Rewards points to 1,200 MileagePlus miles 16,000 Wyndham Rewards points to 3,200 MileagePlus miles 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points to 6,000 MileagePlus miles



Select Terms and Conditions

Bonus MileagePlus miles will be credited into your membership account on or before Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

This offer cannot be combined with other MileagePlus offers; and is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

Please allow up to eight weeks after completed qualifying activity for MileagePlus miles to post to your membership account.

Bonus award MileagePlus miles, award MileagePlus miles and any other MileagePlus miles earned through non-flight activity do not count toward qualification for Premier elite level status unless expressly stated otherwise.

Other terms and conditions — including those of the United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program — apply.

Inside Take

To some people, frequent guest loyalty program points are worth more for redemptions at hotel and resort properties in general than they are for conversions to frequent flier loyalty program miles such as with MileagePlus — even with the bonus of 30 percent, in many cases.

If you have some orphaned frequent guest loyalty program points which you cannot use for any other award but have enough to convert to United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program miles, this could be a good way to use them towards an award flight — but perhaps not the best use of those points.

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.