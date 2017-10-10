10 Great Value Hotels for Fall Travel

When planning a trip, do you choose the destination first, or the hotel?

Where to go this fall? If quality and value are your guides, TripAdvisor has 10 hotel recommendations that deliver top service (at least 3.5 stars and four bubbles on TripAdvisor) and winning value (rates at least 20 percent below their city averages).

Hotel Hive, Washington, D.C. (from $231 per night, 45% less than average local rates) – Walking distance to the Lincoln Monument and Vietnam Memorial. “Very modern and clean rooms, friendly staff and amazing value for money!” Lone Star Court, Austin, Texas (from $230 per night, 33% less than average local rates) – A rocking chair in every room. “I have stayed in all the hotels in the area—this is the one I keep coming back to.” Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, Tucson, Arizona (from $299 per night, 22% less than average local rates) – Southwestern style at its best. “The hotel represents great value for what you’re getting, compared to just slightly cheaper places with no local character.” Coconut Waikiki Hotel, Honolulu, Hawaii (from $129 per night, 40% less than average local rates) – Walking distance to Waikiki Beach and the Honolulu Zoo. “… one I’ve ever stayed at in terms of service provided versus the price and value.” Quarter House Resort, New Orleans, Louisiana (from $175 per night, 40% less than average local rates) – Walking distance to Bourbon Street, Canal Street and Jackson Square. “The price and location simply cannot be beat.” Inn of the Governors, Santa Fe, New Mexico (from $239 per night, 25% less than average local rates) – Walking distance to Georgia O’Keefe gallery and historic Santa Fe Plaza. “I think for the cost, the value is outstanding and would stay here again.” The Point Hotel & Suites, Orlando, Florida (from $182 per night, 45% less than average local rates) – Close to Universal Studios and Disney parks. “… this hotel is a gem that is by far the best value near International Drive and the parks.” The Hotel of South Beach, Miami, Florida (from $272 per night, 26% less than average local rates) – A classic South Beach deco retreat, with design flurishes by Todd Oldham. Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego, California (from $224, 22% less than average local rates) – Private beach “The best value deal in hotels I have stayed in a long time and I can’t wait to be back and completely relax!” Mayflower Park Hotel, Seattle, Washington (from $279 per night, 24% less than average local rates) – Walk to Pike Place Market or take the monorail to the Space Needle. “Best value in downtown Seattle. Everything was first class!”

Sometimes, the choice of destination comes first, followed by the choice of hotel. But sometimes the hotel is the destination.

