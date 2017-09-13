Two sweepstakes are available through which you have a chance to win 100,000 miles and $2,500.00: the Getaway Giveaway 2017 Sweepstakes from American Airlines; and the Epic Escape 2017 Sweepstakes from Alaska Airlines.

Also with each sweepstakes, you could be one of three winners who will each have 20,000 miles deposited into their frequent flier loyalty program membership accounts — but to enter as a participant, you only have until Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time with the Alaska Airlines sweepstakes; and until Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time with the American Airlines sweepstakes.

Your Chance to Win 100,000 Miles and $2,500 With American Airlines and Alaska Airlines

During the promotion period, simply log in to your shopping account and complete this AAdvantage sweepstakes registration form or complete this Mileage Plan sweepstakes registration form. You will automatically receive a maximum of one entry into the sweepstakes for registering for it — but ways do exist through which you can achieve a maximum aggregate of 1,901 entries into each of the sweepstakes.

You may receive additional entries into the sweepstakes by taking the following actions:

100 Entries When Opting In to Communications Via E-Mail Messages After you register for the sweepstakes, you may sign up to receive communications via e-mail messages from the sponsor regarding the shopping programs of AAdvantage or Mileage Plan. If you agree to receive these communications — or if you do not unsubscribe from the communications via e-mail messages if you are already receiving them — you will receive 100 additional entries into the sweepstakes, as long as you remain opted in as of the end date of the promotion period . You will receive a maximum limit of 100 entries into the Sweepstakes for opting in to communications via e-mail messages. 100 Entries Per Day When You Complete a Qualifying Transaction Through the Official Internet Web Site of the Mileage Plan Shopping Program Visit https://www.aadvantageeshopping.com or https://www.mileageplanshopping.com and purchase any available single item or group of items for sale from a participating merchant where the total cost of the item or items purchased is a a minimum of $50.00 — excluding shipping and taxes — which is then considered a qualifying transaction. Multiple items purchased during one day with a single merchant — regardless of whether purchased in one or multiple transactions — are deemed a single qualifying transaction and may be aggregated to meet the minimum required spend of $50.00. You will receive 20 additional entries into the sweepstakes for each qualifying transaction made. Gift cards may not count as a qualified transaction. Please read the terms of the merchant (from whom you are purchasing the gift card) to confirm if the purchase will count as a qualified transaction. You may earn entries for five qualifying transactions per day during the promotion period; but each qualifying transaction must be with a different merchant; therefore, there is a maximum of 100 entries per day. Earn Up to 1,900 Additional Entries Without Purchase or Opting In to Communications Via E-Mail Message Hand print your name, address, day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address, frequent flier loyalty program membership account number, and date of birth on a 3″ x 5″ piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to…

AAdvantage eShopping Mall 2017 Getaway Giveaway Sweepstakes

c/o HelloWorld, Inc.

P.O. Box 5006

Department 831420

Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5006 …or to… Epic Escape 2017 Sweepstakes

c/o HelloWorld, Inc.

P.O. Box 5006

Department 831420

Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5006 You may send in one request per envelope; and you will receive 100 entries per request. You may mail in 19 envelopes during the promotion period to receive a total of 1,900 entries. All mail-in entries must be handwritten and must be postmarked by Friday, September 29, 2017 and received by Friday, October 6, 2017.

Prizes

The winner of the grand prize of each sweepstakes will have 100,000 miles credited to his or her frequent flier loyalty program membership account; and $2,500.00 awarded as a check.

Three winners of the first prize of each sweepstakes will each have 20,000 miles credited to their frequent flier loyalty program membership accounts.

The administrator of the sweepstakes will randomly select the potential winners from all eligible entries received during the promotion period on or around Monday, November 13, 2017. The potential winners will be notified by e-mail message when they are selected.

Official Rules

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry with a valid e-mail account at the time of entry. You must also be a member of the respective frequent flier loyalty programs — as well as their respective shopping programs. You may join the AAdvantage shopping program here or the Mileage Plan shopping program here at no cost if you are not already a member.

This contest is void in Puerto Rico and otherwise where prohibited or restricted by law.

The credited miles may thereafter be redeemed in any manner consistent with the terms and conditions of the American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flier loyalty program or the terms and conditions of the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan frequent flier loyalty program — both of which are subject to change at any time without notice. Prizes cannot be transferred; and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the sole discretion of the sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Limit: One prize per person per sweepstakes

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply with both the American Airlines AAdvantage Getaway Giveaway 2017 Sweepstakes and the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Epic Escape 2017 Sweepstakes — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

Substitution of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Inside Take

Even though both sweepstakes have virtually identical rules, you can enter both of them, as they are independent of each other — and if you do participate in one or both of the sweepstakes, good luck to you, as you will hopefully be a winner.

Illustration ©2016 by Brian Cohen.