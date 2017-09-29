The Week’s Biggest Stories: London Bans Uber + The REAL No-Frills Airline + Hilton Points on Amazon + Free United Flights

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

How to Use Hilton Points to Shop on Amazon

Members of Hilton’s Honors program can now use their points to purchase merchandise from Amazon. Should they?

The 10 Best and Worst Airports in America (2017 Edition)

The airport plays a big part in the overall travel experience. Here are the airports where you can expect the best, and the worst.

Uber Loses Its License to Operate in London

If London’s transport authority has its way, the city may soon be Uber-less, as the ride-share company doesn’t operate in a “fit and proper” manner.

American or Southwest: Which Is the No-Frills Airline?

The latest plane orders by American and Southwest suggest that flights on the no-frills carrier will be more comfortable than the full-service carrier’s.

You Have to Shop to Travel. Do You Also Travel to Shop?

Travelers travel to shop. That’s the finding of a new MasterCard study that ranks 132 cities worldwide by visitor volume and spending.

Would You Board a Self-Flying Plane?

While they’ll be longer in coming than driverless cars, pilotless planes are almost certain to be a part of the future travel landscape. Ready or not …

Win 2 Tickets to Anywhere United Flies

Enter the United “Dream Destination” sweepstakes by October 4, 2017, for a chance to win one of five travel certificates for two roundtrip coach tickets good for travel on any United flights, domestic or international.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.