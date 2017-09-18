With the Le Club AccorHotels frequent guest loyalty program, The More You Stay, The More You Earn — up to 6,000 bonus Le Club AccorHotels points — when you book your reservations through Sunday, October 22, 2017 for stays at participating hotel and resort properties which are part of the portfolio of brands of AccorHotels Group around the world between Tuesday, October 3, 2017 and Sunday, December 31, 2017.

This offer is valid only one time per member for three stays each of a minimum of two nights or more during the promotion period; so you can only take advantage of this promotion once.

The More You Stay, The More You Earn: Earn Up to 6,000 Bonus Le Club AccorHotels Points 2017

Click here to take advantage of this offer; and for eligible stays — each of which is required to be a minimum of two consecutive nights — you can earn:

500 bonus Le Club AccorHotels points following the first eligible stay

2,500 bonus Le Club AccorHotels points following the second eligible stay

3,000 bonus Le Club AccorHotels points following the third stay

Eligible Reservations

This promotion is not applicable — and does not apply — to stays booked in hotel partners of Le Club AccorHotels; and you are not eligible for this offer if your stay is booked with a reseller; retailer; tour operator; or third-party Internet travel agency — such as Expedia or Booking.com — as two of many examples.

When contacting the call centre or the customer care team of AccorHotels about this offer, please cite the following reference: “The more you stay, the more you earn”.

To be eligible for the offer, reservations for stays — which must not be consecutive in the same hotel or resort property — must be booked via the following AccorHotels distribution channels:

Official AccorHotels Internet web sites

AccorHotels mobile software application programs

AccorHotels Central Reservations call centre

Directly through hotel or resort properties which are part of the portfolio of brands of AccorHotels

Traditional travel agencies using a global distribution system which is automatically connected to AccorHotels Central Reservations booking office

Hotel Brands

This offer is valid for reservations which are paid in full with a credit card in advance at the time of booking at the official Internet web site of AccorHotels or of any brand within the AccorHotels Group — including:

Adagio

Adagio Access

Adagio Premium

Grand Mercure

hotelF1

HUAZHU Hotels Group Limited

ibis

ibis Budget

ibis Styles

Mama Shelter

Mercure

MGallery by Sofitel

Novotel

Pullman

SO Sofitel

Sofitel

Sofitel Legend

The Sebel

Thalassa Sea & Spa

Select Terms and Conditions

Stays which are partially or fully paid using Rewards points or with one or more Le Club AccorHotels Rewards vouchers are not eligible for this offer; cannot be included in the calculation of stays linked to the offer; and will not count towards offers requiring multiple stays to earn points.

The Rewards points bonus is calculated based on the number of Rewards points earned by a member with Classic level elite status — excluding points accelerators.

The Le Club AccorHotels membership card number must be provided when booking a reservation; and must be presented at the hotel reception area when checking in to the hotel property.

Le Club AccorHotels bonus points will be credited into your membership account within ten days following departure from the hotel or resort property in accordance with the Le Club Accorhotels general terms and conditions.

For the purposes of this offer, a stay is understood as one reservation booked by a member of the Le Club AccorHotels frequent guest loyalty program — regardless of the number of rooms booked. A reservation booked by a member for several rooms will only count as one stay.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotional benefits of the Le Club AccorHotels frequent guest loyalty program; and it does not apply to groups. If your stay meets the terms and conditions for several offers, only the bonus Rewards points linked to the most advantageous offer — meaning that allows you to earn the highest number of Le Club AccorHotels points — will be credited to your account.

This offer is subject to conditions and availability. Terms and conditions of sale apply to the public booking rates specific to each hotel or resort property. Other terms and conditions — such as those of the Le Club AccorHotels frequent guest loyalty program — apply.

Inside Take

This promotion is virtually the same to the one offered earlier last year from the Le Club AccorHotels frequent guest loyalty program — but call it The More You Stay, The Less You Earn if you compare it to the maximum earnings from this promotion exactly one year ago, which was 10,000 Le Club AccorHotels points for three eligible stays.

You can get a discount on a stay by redeeming 2,000 points, which are equivalent to €40.00 — meaning that the 6,000 bonus points earned from this promotion can save you €120.00 on stays in the future. Just remember that points are converted into euros; and amounts indicated in local currency are not legally binding and are subject to change.

