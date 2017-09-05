Save Up to 50 Percent During 72-Hour Southeast Asia Flash Sale 2017 With Hilton

You can save up to 50 percent at participating hotel and resort properties within the brand portfolio of Hilton in Japan, South Korea, Guam and Southeast Asia when you book your reservations by Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1:00 in the morning Eastern Daylight Time for stays through Wednesday, February 28, 2018 — except as otherwise indicated.

Full payment is required at the time of booking your reservation, as your credit card will be charged immediately for the total amount quoted for the entire stay as reserved. Availability at the advertised rate is limited.

Hotel and resort properties of the participating brands listed below are offering a discount of up to 40 percent — which varies by participating hotel or resort property — off of the best available or bed and breakfast rates, which are specific rate types that vary depending on the time of purchase, are unrestricted, non-qualified, and excludes discount rates.

Room rates for members of the Hilton Honors program during the 72-hour sale are an additional discount of ten percent — adding up to a total discount of 50 percent off of room rates. Guaranteed Discount or lowest price offering is valid for Hilton Honors members only. To qualify, you must be a registered member of Hilton Honors at the time of booking; and the booking must be made through Hilton direct channels: Hilton.com or HHonors.com, or the Hilton Reservation call center.

Keep in mind that all Hampton by Hilton hotel properties in mainland China are excluded from the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program.

Select Terms and Conditions

This offer is subject to limited availability at the discounted rates.

Any currency conversions displayed on advertising are provided as a guide for comparison purposes only. Reservations will be booked in the local hotel currency displayed. Currency rates utilized in each conversion rely upon several different public sources from other parties without independent investigation or verification and should be used only as examples. Hilton does not, and cannot, verify the accuracy of any rate conversion examples.

Hilton Honors members who book direct enjoy free standard Wi-Fi at any Hilton, Doubletree, Embassy, Waldorf, Conrad, Curio, and Canopy hotels. Free standard Wi-Fi is available for all booked stays at Hampton, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, and Home 2 Suites. Premium Wi-Fi is available for a fee at selected properties (except Diamond Members). Not free in meeting spaces or at properties with a resort charge.

Rates are not refundable, as refunds or credits will not be issued unless otherwise indicated by local law. Charges cannot be applied to other stays, services or merchandise; and your booking cannot be changed. Components of this offer cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash; and cannot be used during future stays. If you fail to arrive at the hotel property on the scheduled arrival date, your reservation will be cancelled and you will not receive any refund or credit.

Blackout dates may apply and vary by hotel or resort property. This offer is subject to offer details herein; as well as the booking terms and conditions of the individual hotel or resort property. Unless otherwise stated, rates are valid for single occupancy or double occupancy and exclude taxes, gratuities, incidental charges, and resort fees where applicable.

This offer cannot be combined with other promotions, offers or discounts; and it is not valid for existing reservations or group bookings.

Other terms and conditions apply — including those of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program.

Inside Take

Please click here for a full review of the Grand Hilton Seoul hotel property, which is included as part of this promotion. Photograph ©2014 by Brian Cohen.