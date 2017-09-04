Save Up to 30 Percent Off Room Rates During Asia Pacific Sale Fall 2017 With Marriott, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton

You can save up to 30 percent off of standard room rates at participating hotel and resort properties in the portfolios of Marriott, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton across the Asia Pacific region for stays booked during this limited-time bonus sale now through Thursday, September 7, 2017 using promotional code 86U; and completed between Monday, September 4, 2017 through Sunday, October 8, 2017.

This promotion is valid seven days per week for new reservations at participating hotel and resort properties of Marriott International, Incorporated within the Asia Pacific region.

Reservations must be booked through the official Internet web site of Marriott or via telephone; and the full prepayment — which is required at the time of booking your reservation — cannot be refunded.

You can also book your reservations through the official channels of Starwood Hotels and Resorts — members of the Starwood Preferred Guest program save an additional five percent on room rates — and The Ritz-Carlton.

Promotional blackout dates may apply and vary by hotel or resort property due to seasonal periods or special events; and normal arrival and departure restrictions apply.

The discount special rate varies among the participating hotel and resort properties by room type and selected stay dates as determined by each participating hotel and resort property at its discretion and taking into account room availability.

The offer code cannot be transferred. Rates are per room, per night — excluding service charges, taxes and other incidental expenses — and are based on availability at the time of reservations. Booked reservations are subject to availability; and a limited number of rooms are allocated to this promotion.

This promotion may not be combined with other offers, sale promotions, discounts, prior purchases or existing reservations; and it does not apply to groups of ten or more rooms.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

If you already have an existing reservation which can be cancelled without penalty, book a new reservation first and then cancel the existing reservation to take advantage of this promotion — but only if doing so will save you money and if you do not mind paying in advance for a reservation which cannot be canceled or changed.

This sale could potentially save you money if you definitely plan on visiting the Asia-Pacific region through the first week of October of 2017 — but you are strongly advised to do your research first to ensure that you are indeed taking advantage of the best deal available to you.

The photograph on the left shows the exterior of the Aloft Seoul Gangnam hotel property; while the photograph on the right shows the lobby to the left of the entrance. Please click here for a full review of this hotel property, which is included as part of this promotion. Photographs ©2014 by Brian Cohen.