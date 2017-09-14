Receive double Best Western Rewards points for all stays starting Monday, September 18, 2017 through Thursday, November 30, 2017 when you register for the Best Western Rewards 2017 Fall Promotion prior to your first stay, as registration is now open. There is no limit to the number of double Best Western Rewards points you can earn during the promotion period…

Receive Double Points on Every Stay With Best Western

…and members of Best Western Rewards can redeem 10,000 points for a free night between Wednesday, November 1, 2017 and Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at any Best Western branded hotel or resort property in North America.

Advanced reservations are required; and they can be booked:

At the official Internet web site of Best Western

Through the mobile software application program

By calling the hotel or resort property directly; or

By calling Best Western Central Reservations at 1-800-780-7234

Select Terms and Conditions

To participate in this promotion, you must be a member of the Best Western Rewards frequent guest loyalty program who registers for this promotion either:

Here

By logging into your Best Western Rewards membership account profile and registering through your profile; or

Eligible stays completed prior to registration for this promotion and enrollment or membership in the Best Western Rewards frequent guest loyalty program will not count towards satisfying the requirements for this promotion. You may enroll for membership in the Best Western Rewards frequent guest loyalty program here at no cost.

Members of the Best Western Rewards frequent guest loyalty program who reside in North America may stay at a Best Western branded hotel worldwide.

An eligible stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of a hotel or resort property — with the exception of a stay booked through an Internet travel agency; a stay booked through a tour operator; and a stay booked at a special discounted rate. You must provide your Best Western Rewards membership account number at the time of booking your reservation or when checking in to the hotel or resort property. Eligible stays which take place during the promotion period but which have a check-in or a check-out date that overlaps the beginning or ending of the promotion period will be counted towards the promotion.

No extensions, substitutions, or replacements are available. This promotion cannot be transferred; is not valid with any other offer, promotion, or discount; and is subject to cancellation or change without notice. Please allow 14 days after the eligible stay has been completed for the promotion points to be posted.

Other terms and conditions — such as those of the Best Western Rewards frequent guest loyalty program — apply.

Inside Take

This double points promotion is fairly simple and straightforward — and can potentially be lucrative.

With the exception of the lowest category through which you can earn a free night that requires only 8,000 points, 10,000 points for a free night is a good deal — but although the restriction is not definitively specified in the terms and conditions, that free night for 10,000 points seems to be one time only per member.

Registering for this promotion will only take a moment of time and effort on your part; so consider doing so in case you stay at Best Western hotel and resort properties during the promotion period.

Photograph ©2017 by Brian Cohen.