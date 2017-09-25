You can earn 12 percent cash back when you book reservations at select brands of InterContinental Hotels Group hotel and resort properties when you use Ebates, according to this discussion posted by InsideFlyer member Kalboz — but you only have until 11:59 in the evening Pacific Daylight Time tonight, Monday, September 25, 2017 to take advantage of this flash sale.

Flash Sale: 12 Percent Cash Back on IHG Hotels Through Ebates — But Hurry

The usual cash back rate from Ebates for InterContinental Hotels Group hotel and resort properties is only 4.5 percent, which means you get an extra 7.5 percent cash back through this flash sale.

The brands participating in this flash sale include:

Candlewood Suites

Crowne Plaza

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Holiday Inn Express

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts

StayBridge Suites

Separately, reservations booked through Priceline also nets you the special cash back rate of 12 percent; but the usual cash back rate is ten percent — but two percent more cash back is better than nothing.

Inside Take

Greater than 400 other merchants are also offering cash back at 12 percent which have nothing to do with travel; so if you want to take advantage of this flash sale offered by Ebates, you only have hours left to do so.

Photograph ©2017 by Brian Cohen.