Earn Up to 5,000 Bonus AAdvantage Miles With Avis and Budget and Save Up to 35 Percent

Through Sunday, October 15, 2017, you can earn up to 5,000 bonus AAdvantage miles with Avis and Budget while saving up to 35 percent on each car rental whose duration is a minimum of three consecutive days — and even though the offers are basically the same, there are differences in both valid rental locations and the maximum percentage you can save on a rental car:

Earn 2,500 bonus AAdvantage miles per rental on standard vehicles — including subcompact group A and above but excluding specialty vehicles

per rental on standard vehicles — including subcompact group A and above but excluding specialty vehicles Earn 5,000 bonus AAdvantage miles per rental on specialty vehicles — including: Luxury car group H Convertible car group K Premium sport utility vehicle car group L Standard Elite sport utility vehicle car group S Minivan car group V Full Size sport utility vehicle car group Z.

per rental on specialty vehicles — including:

Avis Rent A Car Terms and Conditions

When you rent a car from Avis Rent A Car System, keep the following information in mind:

AAdvantage bonus miles are only valid at participating Avis airport locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

The savings of up to 35 percent applies to the time and mileage charges only. Use AWD # K817127 to receive this discount.

Budget Rent A Car Terms and Conditions

When you rent a car from Budget Rent A Car System, keep the following information in mind:

AAdvantage bonus miles are only valid at participating Budget airport locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Caribbean.

The savings of up to 30 percent applies to the time-and-mileage charges only. Use BCD # U072437.

Terms and Conditions Shared by Both Offers

The following terms and conditions are shared by both offers — and other terms and conditions may apply:

Up to 5,000 AAdvantage bonus miles offer is valid on a minimum qualifying rental of three or more consecutive days.

Avis Preferred members and Budget Fastbreak members must provide or mention a valid AAdvantage number at time of reservation or at time of rental to receive AAdvantage base and/or bonus miles. All other rentals require the mention of AAdvantage number at time of rental to receive AAdvantage base and/or bonus miles.

Bonus AAdvantage miles offer valid on all car groups.

Please allow up to eight weeks for AAdvantage bonus miles to post to your AAdvantage membership account.

An advance reservation is required.

Offer may not be used with any other coupon, promotion or offer except your AWD or BCD discount.

In the United States, taxes, concession recovery fees, vehicle license recovery fee and customer facility charges may apply and are extra.

Optional products such as LDW — $29.99/day or less — are extra.

Offer is subject to vehicle availability at the time of rental and may not be available on some rates at some times.

Car rental return restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

Renter must meet Avis or Budget age, driver and credit requirements.

Minimum rental age may vary by location.

An additional daily surcharge may apply for renters under 25 years old.

A Frequent Traveler Program Surcharge or Excise Tax may be applied and will be assessed in connection with miles earned pursuant to a reservation. For rentals in the United States, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix and Canada, when the renter chooses to receive frequent flyer miles, Avis or Budget will assess a frequent flyer surcharge equivalent to USD $1.00 per day. The amount assessed is collected by Avis or Budget to offset a portion of the annual cost of participation by Avis or Budget in frequent flyer programs.

Rental must begin by Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Inside Take

If you are a member of the American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flier loyalty program who plans on renting a car from either Avis or Budget for three or more consecutive days, consider taking advantage of this offer to earn bonus AAdvantage miles while potentially saving money on car rentals.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.