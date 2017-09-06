Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus Points Per Stay With Starwood — Plus…

With the Explore More promotion from Starwood Preferred Guest, you can earn up to 1,000 Starpoints per stay at any participating hotel or resort property worldwide between Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and Monday, January 15, 2018 — plus, you can earn 10,000 bonus Starpoints when you stay a minimum of 25 nights during the promotion period.

Registration is open for the Explore More promotion, which ends on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time. You must register for this promotion in order to participate in it.

Once you register for this promotion, you can start earning Starpoints.

Earn 1,000 bonus Starpoints per stay at these participating hotel and resort properties of the following brands: St. Regis The Luxury Collection W Le Méridien Westin Sheraton Tribute Portfolio Design Hotels

per stay at these participating hotel and resort properties of the following brands: Earn 500 bonus Starpoints per stay at these participating hotel and resort properties of the following brands: Aloft Element Four Points

per stay at these participating hotel and resort properties of the following brands:

Select Terms and Conditions

The additional bonus of 10,000 Starpoints for completing 25 eligible nights at participating hotel and resort properties can only be earned once. You may take advantage of other bonus promotions at the same time as this promotion – however, each promotion will award bonus Starpoints independently of each other; and promotions cannot be combined.

The bonus Starpoints will post to your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account within four weeks after the qualifying stay is completed.

An eligible stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of a hotel or resort property — and posting to your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account. You must provide your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account number at the time of booking your reservation or when checking in to the hotel or resort property.

An eligible night is defined as at least one night paying an eligible rate during the promotion period. An eligible rate is any rate which is eligible to earn Starpoints in the Starwood Preferred Guest frequent guest loyalty program.

Note that certain prepaid room reservations — such as when the reservation is booked through a third party — are not considered eligible rates and do not earn Starpoints or qualify for promotional earnings. Stays must be booked through any Starpoints-eligible channel, which includes a travel professional who books through those channels or the global distribution system. Stays will be processed for the promotion in the order they post to your Starwood Preferred Guest membership account.

This offer is applicable to individual members only and not to groups.

Other terms and conditions apply, as all promotions are subject to the terms and conditions of the Starwood Preferred Guest frequent guest loyalty program, which includes a description of eligible stays and eligible rates.

Inside Take

A discussion of this Explore More promotion was launched by InsideFlyer member and official company representative SPG Champion 2 — also known as Alice Kons, who is one of the social media specialists of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

No maximum limit of the number of Starpoints which you can earn seems to exist; so take the few seconds of your time to register for what could be a lucrative promotion for you.

The Sheraton Bahrain Hotel is one of the hotel properties which is participating in this promotion. Please click here for a review of this hotel property. Photographs ©2015 by Brian Cohen.