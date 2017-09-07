With the latest iteration of the MegaBonus promotion from Marriott Rewards, you can earn a free night at a Category 1-5 hotel or resort property after two paid stays at any participating hotel or resort property worldwide between Tuesday, September 12, 2017 and Monday, January 15, 2018 — plus, an additional offer may be unlocked and become available in your account within three days after the second qualifying stay when you complete two qualifying stays during the promotional period.

Earn a Free Night With Two Paid Stays With MegaBonus by Marriott Fall 2017

Registration is open for the MegaBonus promotion, which ends on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time. You must register for this promotion in order to participate in it.

You can only earn a maximum of one free night award earned with this promotion to be redeemed for a future stay at participating Category 1-5 hotel or resort properties, whose value of standard free night award ranges from 7,500 Marriott Rewards points for Category 1 hotel or resort properties to 25,000 Marriott Rewards points for Category 5 hotel or resort properties.

The free night award will expire six months after the date of issuance.

An earned free night award will be added to your account within five business days after the second qualifying stay. It is good for one single or double occupancy standard room only; and includes the cost of the hotel room and applicable room taxes only.

The awarded free night certificate is not transferable and may not be given as a gift.

You can choose to stay at the hotel or resort properties of 17 different brands of the Marriott International portfolio which are participating in this promotion — including The Ritz-Carlton.

Select Terms and Conditions

Only one room per hotel or resort property is counted toward nights or stays.

Members electing to earn frequent flier loyalty program miles are not eligible for this promotion.

An eligible stay is defined as two or more consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of a hotel or resort property — and posting to your Marriott Rewards account.

Stays at ExecuStay and Marriott Executive Apartments are not eligible for credit toward this promotion. Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for credit toward this promotion and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for credit toward this promotion.

Note that rooms booked through most third party retailers — as well as select travel agency bookings — are ineligible to earn bonus Marriott Rewards points for this promotion.

All of the terms and conditions of the Marriott Rewards frequent guest loyalty program apply. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

If this is not the worst iteration of the MegaBonus promotion over the years, it is close to it, as it seems to be a disappointingly weak promotion. A maximum of only one free night may be earned — without knowing what will be unlocked in the future if the qualifications are met? Is that really much of an incentive?

Moreover, you have to be vigilant about logging into your Marriott Rewards membership account and checking it, as you may not receive additional notification except through your membership account; and you then must register for the additional offer within two weeks from the date the additional offer becomes available. That seems unnecessarily inconvenient and a way to offer something extra with a reasonably good possibility that the recipient may not be able to take advantage of it in time. Why not send out an e-mail message with the information?

Despite its shortcomings, consider registering for this promotion, which will consume only a minute or so of your time, as a potentially free night — as well as other bonuses — is better than nothing…

The AC Hotel Coslada Aeropuerto in Madrid is one of the hotel properties which is participating in this promotion. Please click here for a review of this hotel property. Photographs ©2014 by Brian Cohen.