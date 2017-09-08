You can earn up to 3,000 bonus IHG Rewards Club points when you sign up as a new member of the IHG Rewards Club Dining program by Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time and register either a valid credit card or debit card — and within your first 30 days as a member, you can earn:

500 bonus IHG Rewards Club Points by spending a minimum of $25.00 — including tax and tip — on your first participating restaurant, bar, or club visit and completing a review within 30 days of your visit

Earn Up to 3,000 Bonus IHG Rewards Club Points When You Dine as a New Member

You must remain opted in to receive e-mail messages from the IHG Rewards Club Dining program with a valid, deliverable e-mail address. You must also continue to satisfy any other applicable criteria to earn this bonus.

All qualifying visits must occur within your first 30 days of IHG Rewards Club Dining membership. You are limited to one bonus–qualifying visit per restaurant per day.

Please note that some restaurants offer rewards — including the IHG Rewards Club bonus points under this offer — only on certain days of the week; for a limited number of restaurant visits per month; or up to a maximum spending amount per month.

Please note that all checks must be paid for with a credit or debit card registered with the IHG Rewards Club Dining program at the time of the visit. You may only earn this bonus once for a maximum amount of 3,000 IHG Rewards Club bonus points. This offer may not be combinable with other IHG Rewards Club Dining bonuses and each qualifying visit can only apply toward a single bonus, as determined by the IHG Rewards Club Dining program. All account inquiries related to this bonus must be received by Monday, February 5, 2018.

Other guidelines, restrictions, terms and conditions apply — including those of the IHG Rewards Club Dining program; and of the latest rewards calendar. Other limitations may apply. Terms and conditions are subject to change.

Inside Take

Seeing a reasonably decent deal pertaining to earning frequent guest loyalty program points has been increasingly rare in recent years; and this offer requires a minimum spend of $75.00 — including tax and tip — for 3,000 points. That comes out to 2.5 cents per point, if you can actually manage to work this offer to its maximum efficiency; and that is potentially a decent deal if you intended on dining at the participating establishments anyway during the promotion period…

…but this may not be as good of a deal as a similar offer with which you can earn up to 3,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles when you sign up as a new member of the AAdvantage Dining program by Tuesday, October 31, 2017 and spend as little as $28.00 for dining four times. That comes out to less than .94 cents per mile — if you can actually manage to work that offer to its maximum efficiency; and that is potentially an excellent deal.

That this offer is only available to new members of the IHG Rewards Club Dining program seems unfair to those people who are already members…

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.