  • Earn 100 Free Aeroplan Miles In Seconds — By Watching a Video

Earn 100 Free Aeroplan Miles In Seconds — By Watching a Video

by Brian Cohen

Air Canada Express Airplane

If you have 87 seconds to watch a video in its entirety — plus a moment to answer two questions — you can earn 100 free Aeroplan miles for your time and effort.

Earn 100 Free Aeroplan Miles In Seconds — By Watching a Video

After you watch this video…

type in your opinion as to what are the most and least exciting elements of the video — then submit your full name and nine-digit Aeroplan membership account number to receive your 100 free Aeroplan miles, which should be deposited into your membership account within eight weeks.

To be eligible for the 100 bonus Aeroplan miles — which you can only earn a maximum of one time per theme question — you must be a member of the Aeroplan frequent flier loyalty program and provide your feedback by submitting this form.

Inside Take

Share your opinion is a way of encouraging members of the Aeroplan frequent flier loyalty program to express their views and provide feedback by answering specific theme questions.

This is also be a way of extending the expiration date of your Aeroplan miles by another twelve months, if your membership account happen to be in that situation.

No, you will not be able to redeem those 100 bonus Aeroplan miles for an award ticket — and no, the reward is not 250 bonus Aeroplan miles as was supposedly offered during this promotion — but every little bit helps.

Photograph ©2014 by Brian Cohen.

About The Author

Having traveled to greater than 50 countries on six continents and all 50 United States, Brian Cohen is a veteran frequent flyer who has been a member of frequent flyer communities for greater than 13 years; and has authored The Gate since August 2006.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *