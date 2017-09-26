“So I got an email from Delta that the new threshold for Diamond MQD credit card waiver is now $250000!!! Have they lost their minds? Not sure that it makes sense to keep their cards any longer” is what InsideFlyer member miledoc opined in this discussion.

Ever since earning miles in the SkyMiles program became based on revenue instead of distance flown, an exemption has been offered to customers who hold an eligible variation of the American Express card from Delta Air Lines in the form of a waiver with a minimum spend of $25,000.00 — but for members of the SkyMiles program who want to earn Diamond Medallion elite level status, the minimum spend waiver increases by ten times the amount starting in 2019.

Delta Air Lines Increases SkyMiles Card Diamond Waiver to 250,000 Medallion Qualification Dollars

Effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2018, the minimum amount of Medallion Qualification Dollars required to earn Diamond Medallion elite level status using the SkyMiles credit card issued by American Express will be $250,000.00 per calendar year…

…and that does not include the cost of the annual fee of the credit card itself, fees, interest charges, balance transfers, cash advances, purchases of travelers’ checks, purchases or reloading of prepaid cards, purchases of other cash equivalents, returns and credits — all of which do not count as eligible purchases towards the waiver.

However, eligible purchases by additional credit card members on the eligible credit card of the basic credit card member will count toward the eligible purchase threshold. Eligible purchases will be combined across multiple eligible credit cards of the basic credit card member if those credit card accounts are linked to the same SkyMiles membership account number.

The change was designed for those members of the SkyMiles program who earned Diamond Medallion elite level status to be better able to take full advantage of all the benefits. “We are always looking for ways to improve the Medallion experience by listening to your feedback”, according to this announcement posted at the official Internet web site of Delta Air Lines, “This qualification change will allow us to deliver on expectations for Diamond Medallion Status so Members can maximize elite benefits like Complimentary Upgrades and Delta Sky Club® access. This update will not change how Members earn 2018 Diamond Medallion Status.”

The minimum requirement for the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver to attain Platinum, Gold or Silver Medallion elite level status during the qualification year will remain at $25,000.00 of eligible purchases with an eligible SkyMiles credit card issued by American Express.

The Blue SkyMiles Credit Card Just Became Bluer — For You

If you hold the Blue Delta SkyMiles credit card from American Express, the bad news is that this credit card will no longer be eligible for the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2018 — but if you have another SkyMiles credit card which includes the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver benefit in addition to your Delta Blue SkyMiles credit card, then eligible purchases with the Blue Delta SkyMiles credit card will continue to count towards the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver.

Eligible Credit Cards For the $250,000.00 Medallion Qualification Dollar Waiver

Credit cards which are eligible for the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver include:

Delta SkyMiles Credit Card

Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card

Platinum Delta SkyMiles

Delta Reserve Credit Card

Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card

Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card

Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card

Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card from American Express

Blue Delta SkyMiles Credit Card — but only through Saturday, December 31, 2017

Inside Take

Important to note is that the Medallion Qualification Dollar requirement of $15,000.00 by flying as a passenger on qualifying flights remains unchanged — along with the minimum amount of 125,000 Medallion Qualification Miles or 140 Medallion Qualification Segments — and perhaps the change in the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver for holders of eligible SkyMiles credit cards may be an incentive for customers to fly more often as passengers aboard airplanes operated by Delta Air Lines.

Also, the Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver increase has no impact on any of the other benefits offered by eligible SkyMiles credit cards.

If you have an eligible SkyMiles credit card issued by American Express and you want to achieve Diamond Medallion elite level status for 2018 with the current $25,000.00 Medallion Qualification Dollar waiver, you still have until Saturday, December 31, 2017 to do so — but this will be the last year to do so.

