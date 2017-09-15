The Bon Voyage 2017 Sweepstakes from United Airlines offers you the opportunity to win 100,000 MileagePlus miles and $2,500.00; or you could be one of three winners who will each have 20,000 miles deposited into their MileagePlus membership accounts — but you only have until Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time to enter as a participant.

Your Chance to Win 100,000 MileagePlus Miles and $2,500

During the promotion period, simply log in to your MileagePlus shopping account and complete this sweepstakes registration form. You will automatically receive a maximum of one entry into the sweepstakes for registering for it — but ways do exist through which you can achieve a maximum aggregate of 1,901 entries into the sweepstakes.

You may receive additional entries into the sweepstakes by taking the following actions:

100 Entries When Opting In to Communications Via E-Mail Messages After you register for the sweepstakes, you may sign up to receive communications via e-mail messages from the sponsor regarding the MileagePlus Shopping Program. If you agree to receive these communications — or if you do not unsubscribe from the communications via e-mail messages if you are already receiving them — you will receive 100 additional entries into the sweepstakes, as long as you remain opted in as of the end date of the promotion period . You will receive a maximum limit of 100 entries into the Sweepstakes for opting in to communications via e-mail messages. 100 Entries Per Day When You Complete a Qualifying Transaction Through the Official Internet Web Site of the Mileage Plan Shopping Program Visit https://shopping.mileageplus.com and purchase any available single item or group of items for sale from a participating merchant where the total cost of the item or items purchased is a a minimum of $50.00 — excluding shipping and taxes — which is then considered a qualifying transaction. Multiple items purchased during one day with a single merchant — regardless of whether purchased in one or multiple transactions — are deemed a single qualifying transaction and may be aggregated to meet the minimum required spend of $50.00. You will receive 20 additional entries into the sweepstakes for each qualifying transaction made. Gift cards may not count as a qualified transaction. Please read the terms of the merchant (from whom you are purchasing the gift card) to confirm if the purchase will count as a qualified transaction. You may earn entries for five qualifying transactions per day during the promotion period; but each qualifying transaction must be with a different merchant; therefore, there is a maximum of 100 entries per day. Earn Up to 1,900 Additional Entries Without Purchase or Opting In to Communications Via E-Mail Message Hand print your name, address, day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address, United Airlines MileagePlus membership account number, and date of birth on a 3″ x 5″ piece of paper and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to:

MileagePlus Shopping 2017 Bon Voyage Sweepstakes

c/o HelloWorld, Inc.

P.O. Box 5006

Department 831438

Kalamazoo, MI 49003-5006 You may send in one request per envelope; and you will receive 100 entries per request. You may mail in 19 envelopes during the promotion period to receive a total of 1,900 entries. All mail-in entries must be handwritten and must be postmarked by Friday, September 29, 2017 and received by Friday, October 6, 2017.

Prizes

The total approximate retail value of all of the prizes is $5,700.00, with four winners in total.

The winner of the grand prize will have 100,000 miles credited to his or her United Airlines MileagePlus membership account; and $2,500.00 awarded as a check. The approximate retail value of this prize is $4,500.00.

Three winners of the first prize will each have 20,000 miles credited to their United Airlines MileagePlus membership accounts. The approximate retail value of each prize is $400.00.

The administrator of the sweepstakes will randomly select the potential winners from all eligible entries received during the promotion period on or around Monday, November 13, 2017. The potential winners will be notified by e-mail message when they are selected.

Official Rules

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entry with a valid e-mail account at the time of entry. You must also be a member of the United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program — as well as the MileagePlus shopping program. You may join the shopping program here at no cost if you are not already a member.

This contest is void in Puerto Rico and otherwise where prohibited or restricted by law.

The credited miles may thereafter be redeemed in any manner consistent with the terms and conditions of the United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flier loyalty program, which are subject to change at any time without notice. Prizes cannot be transferred; and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the sole discretion of the sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Limit: One prize per person.

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

Substitution of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Inside Take

This sweepstakes is essentially the same as the Epic Escape 2017 Sweepstakes from Alaska Airlines and the Getaway Giveaway 2017 Sweepstakes from American Airlines — each of which offers you the opportunity to win 100,000 Mileage Plan or AAdvantage miles respectively and $2,500.00; or you could be one of three winners who will each have 20,000 miles deposited into their Mileage Plan or AAdvantage membership accounts.

If you decide to participate in this sweepstakes, good luck to you, as I hope that you are the winner.

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.