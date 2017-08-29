Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is celebrating its tenth anniversary of partnering with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund — which is more popularly known as UNICEF — by taking delivery in September of its first Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft sporting a UNICEF livery and carrying 144 tons of humanitarian aid cargo to Djibouti to be shipped across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen.

Bid to Fly as a Passenger Aboard the Norwegian Air Boeing 787 UNICEF Flight

UNICEF has several refugee camps in Djibouti — including one of the largest in the world for Yemeni refugees — and it is also the closest safe point to transport aid to Yemen.

You can bid in this auction to join MegaDo and Norwegian Air Shuttle and travel aboard the inaugural Boeing 787 UNICEF humanitarian flight for this unique experience. Ten packages will be auctioned off, starting at $1,500.00 per package. Should you wish to purchase several seats, please bid on multiple seats.

If you prefer, you can purchase a guaranteed seat for $5,000.00 instead of bidding for it. Regardless of how you pay for your seat aboard the inaugural flight, all proceeds go to UNICEF.

What is Included in Each Package

The winning package is for one person and includes:

Flight on an airplane operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle from any airport served by Norwegian Air Shuttle to Copenhagen. Winners will be accommodated in the premium class cabin to and from the United States based on availability; or in the economy class cabin within Europe — except on routes served by Boeing 737 MAX aircraft where premium class is available.

A visit the Supply Division of UNICEF in Copenhagen to help load 144 tons of emergency aid at the airport.

The opportunity to join Bjørn Kjos — who is the founder and chief executive officer of Norwegian Air Shuttle — aboard the inaugural UNICEF humanitarian flight to Djibouti.

Help offload the supplies upon arrival at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport.

Hotel accommodations for one night in Djibouti.

Visa for entry in Djibouti.

Fly the Boeing 787 UNICEF aircraft to Oslo.

Flight on a airplane operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle from Oslo to any airport served by Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Schedule

Monday, September 25, 2017

09:00 – 11:00: Visit UNICEF’s Supply Division in Copenhagen.

09:00 – 12:00: Load 144 tons of emergency aid at Copenhagen airport.

12:00 – 13:00: Celebrate the unveiling of Norwegian’s UNICEF Dreamliner and the aircraft’s inaugural flight.

13:00: Fly 144 tons of emergency aid from Copenhagen to Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport.

21:00: Arrival Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport and offloading of cargo.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

08:00 – 12:00: Visit refugee camp outside of Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport (to be confirmed)

13:00: Fly to Oslo.

Inside Take

The airline has one Boeing 737 airplane in Europe with a UNICEF livery which has carried out three humanitarian aid flights in the last few years — to the Central African Republic; Jordan for the largest Syrian refugee camp; and earlier this year to Mali.