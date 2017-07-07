If you earn Hilton Honors points as a result of renting vehicles, be aware that that option will no longer be available with four rental car companies in 2017, as the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program will be terminating its relationships with Avis, Budget, Sixt and Europcar.

Hilton Honors Terminates Relationships With Four Rental Car Partners in 2017

You may continue to earn Hilton Honors points with the following rental car partners with vehicle rentals completed prior to Sunday, December 31, 2017 — as long as you provide your Hilton Honors membership number at the time of booking your reservation, which must occur prior to:

Monday, July 31, 2017 with Sixt and Europcar

with and Thursday, August 31, 2017 with: Avis , with which you must also provide your Avis Worldwide Discount number Budget , with which you must also provide your Budget Customer Discount number

with:

Inside Take

This is still a loss of a method to earn Hilton Honors points; and one fewer option with which to keep a Hilton Honors membership account from expiring.

Alamo, Enterprise and National Car Rental — all of which are divisions of the same company — are not affected, as they are the preferred car rental partners of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program.

The car in the photograph at the top of this article was rented from Avis in the United Arab Emirates. Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.