Featured Sweepstakes: 5-Day Trip to Iceland, Including Business-Class Air

by Tim Winship

Five days in Iceland, including business-class air? Yes, please!

Enter the Einstok Beer “Iceland 6-Pack Adventure” sweepstakes by July 31, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a five-day trip for two to Iceland, including business-class airfare, airport transfers, hotel, one dinner, helicopter and snowmobile tours, swag.

To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.

The Fine Print

  • Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
  • Limit: one base entry per person, plus three refer-a-friend entries.
  • Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $6,600.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

