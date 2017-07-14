Biggest Travel Stories: Laptop Ban Ending + World’s Best Airlines + Travel Etiquette + Fastest Wi-Fi

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Travel + Leisure Readers Pick the World’s Best Airlines

Looking for travel suggestions? The results of Travel + Leisure’s annual best-in-travel survey were released this week, with recommendations aplenty.

End of Laptop Ban in Sight – Only 1 Airline Still Affected

The laptop ban, once the subject of so much rancor and debate, is fading fast and may disappear completely within a week.

Travel Etiquette – What Would You Do If … ?

A new survey probes travelers’ attitudes toward a range of dilemmas likely to be encountered in the course of a trip. Patience and restraint rule!

Good to Know: The Countries with the Fastest Wi-Fi Speeds

You can’t be beholden to the availability of hotspots. These places have the fastest—in some cases, free—Wi-Fi.

How to Spend More Time on Rides, Less Time in Lines at Disneyland

Getting the most ride time during your pricey visit to Disneyland is all a matter of timing. Here are the best months, days, and times of day to go.

How Much Would You Pay to Have an Empty Seat Next to You?

How much would you pay to have the coach seat next to you empty? Middle East carrier Etihad Airways is about to find out.

Is TSA Missing 95% of Banned Items at Security?

A recent test found that the TSA’s success rate in detecting banned items at security checkpoints was a dismal 5 percent.

Uber Changes Course, Adds Tipping Option to App

Uber has done what was once unthinkable: The world’s dominant rideshare company reversed its long-held no-tipping policy. Great for drivers; less so for riders.

Win a 5-Night Trip to Japan, Including a Sushi-Making Class

Enter to win a five-night trip for two to Kyoto, Japan, including airfare credit, hotel, sushi and bento cooking classes, day trips to nearby attractions.

