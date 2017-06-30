The Week’s Biggest Stories: Empty Seats for Sale + Airfare Transparency + Borrow DL Miles + JetBlue Points for Prime

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Airfare Transparency Imperiled by New Legislation

Included in the latest FAA reauthorization bill is a provision to gut the airfare transparency rule, jeopardizing consumers’ ability to price-shop flights.

A Free Flight on Spirit Air – Is That Any Way to Celebrate a Birthday?

But why is the airline punishing the newborn with this reaction/publicity stunt?

How Much Would You Pay to Have an Empty Seat Next to You?

How much would you pay to have the coach seat next to you empty? Middle East carrier Etihad Airways is about to find out.

Uber Changes Course, Adds Tipping Option to App

Uber this week did the unthinkable: The world’s dominant rideshare company reversed its long-held no-tipping policy. Great for drivers; less so for riders.

You Can Borrow Delta Miles to Fly Today and Pay Them Back Later. Should You?

Delta SkyMiles members can now borrow frequent-flyer miles to use today and pay back the miles later. Sounds good, but there’s an important caveat.

Earn 3,000 JetBlue Points for New Amazon Prime Memberships

Through July 6, JetBlue TrueBlue members can earn 3,000 bonus points for signing up for a $99 annual subscription to Amazon Prime.

United’s New Award Pricing: What You Need to Know

On November 1, United will make significant changes to its MileagePlus award prices and policies. Here’s what you need to know, and what you can do now.

Carlson’s Summer Bonus: a Free Friday Night After 2 Stays

Carlson’s winter and spring promotions were among the hotel industry’s most generous. The company’s summer offer is pretty good, too.

Win a 4-Day Trip to Copenhagen for 2

Enter to win a four-day trip for two to Copenhagen, Denmark, including airfare, hotel, Copenhagen and brewery tours, dinner at the Carlsberg beer museum.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.