This Week’s Biggest Stories: Airport Sex + Marriott New-Member Bonus + AA, UA Shopping Bonuses + Wyndham, Caesars Link Programs

Airport Sex? 1 in 10 Flyers Say ‘Been There, Done That’

A new survey found that around 10 percent of American travelers have had a sexual encounter at the airport. Sound right?

From American: a ‘Mystery Bonus’ for Online Shopping

Through June 30, AAdvantage members can earn bonus miles when making purchases through the AAdvantage eShopping portal.

Wyndham, Caesars Link Loyalty Programs

Wyndham has been steadily upgrading its Rewards program. The latest improvement: the addition of Caesars as a loyalty partner.

Earn Double Alaska Air Miles for Partner Flights

Through September 30, Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members can earn double miles for select coach-class flights on 10 partner airlines.

Marriott Offers Bonus Airline Miles to New Marriott Rewards Members

Through December 31, newly enrolled Marriott Rewards members can choose to earn a 1,000-mile bonus in one of seven participating airline programs.

Earn Bonus Points and Miles for Stays at Canada Hiltons

Through August 31, Honors members can earn 1,500 bonus points plus bonus miles from several airlines for every night at participating Hiltons in Canada.

Earn Bonus United Miles for Online Shopping

Between June 9 and June 23, MileagePlus members can earn up to 1,500 bonus miles when making purchases through the MileagePlus Shopping portal.

United’s New Singapore Flight – 18 Hours on a Plane

United’s new 18-hour flights between Los Angeles and Singapore will be a test of air travelers’ endurance, especially if they’re flying in coach.

Win a Trip to the Kennedy Space Center, Including Lunch with an Astronaut

Enter to win a four-night trip to the Kennedy Space Center, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the Space Center, lunch with an astronaut, and a VIP tour.

