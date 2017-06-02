This Week in Travel: No Summer Vacay + No Laptop Ban Extension + Italy Flights for $189 + Free Coach Meals

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Summer Vacation? 42% of People Say No

While flights will be running full this summer, a new survey suggests that many potential travelers are opting to just stay home.

New Norwegian Air Flights – Fly to Italy for $189 Each Way

Norwegian Air’s new Rome flights go on sale today, beginning at $189 each way. Italy, anyone?

United’s New Singapore Flight – 18 Hours on a Plane

United’s new 18-hour flights between Los Angeles and Singapore will be a test of air travelers’ endurance, especially if they’re flying in coach.

Laptop Ban Won’t Be Extended, for Now

Those plans to extend the current laptop ban to more flights to the U.S.? For the time being at least, they’re off the table.

United Transcontinental Service Now Features Free Meals for Some Passengers

United this week announced upgrades to its premium transcon service, including free meals for Premium Economy passengers.

Hilton Has a New Room Category: In-Room Fitness Center

Hilton is outfitting some guest rooms with fitness facilities. Naturally, there’s a surcharge for the in-room gyms.

The Rich and Famous Get Their Own Terminal at LAX

Los Angeles airport has a new terminal where wealthy travelers can enjoy private suites and chauffeured BMW rides across the tarmac to their gates.

Is This the Solution to the Right-to-Recline Debate?

To recline or not to recline? A paper by two law professors purports to offer a solution to the problem that satisfies both the recliner and the reclinee.

Here’s How You Could Win a 6-Day Golfing Trip to Scotland

Enter to win a six-day golfing trip to Scotland, including airfare, hotel, golf rounds at four different courses, and a full set of Callaway golf clubs.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

