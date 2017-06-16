This Week in Travel: Airline Complaints Soar + Best/Worst Airports + AA’s Shrinking Coach Seats

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

The World’s 10 Best (and Worst) Airports

The best and worst airports? The latest attempt at a global ranking comes from AirHelp, which rated 76 of the world’s largest airports.

Airline Complaints Surge 70%

According to the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics report, air travelers’ complaints were up 70% over last year. What’s with that?

Coming to a Security Checkpoint Near You: Fingerprint Screening

Tests are underway at two airports of a new system that will use fingerprints as personal identifiers, making security checks faster and more secure.

Is American Airlines Reducing Even More Legroom?

Is American set on reducing legroom, such as the crushing seats found on ultra-low-cost carriers Spirit and Frontier?

Coming to the iPhone: Safe-Driving Mode

When Apple introduces its latest operating system for the iPhone this fall, it will include a Do Not Disturb While Driving function. Finally!

JetBlue Flash Sale: 15% Rebate on Award Flights Booked by June 19

Through June 19, TrueBlue members will receive a 15 percent rebate on points redeemed for JetBlue award travel completed between now and July 31.

Airport Sex? 1 in 10 Flyers Say ‘Been There, Done That’

A new survey found that around 10 percent of American travelers have had a sexual encounter at the airport. Sound right?

United’s New Singapore Flight – 18 Hours on a Plane

United’s new 18-hour flights between Los Angeles and Singapore will be a test of air travelers’ endurance, especially if they’re flying in coach.

Win a 7-Night, 4-City Eating Adventure

Enter for a chance to win an eight-day trip for two to Los Angeles, Portland, New Orleans, and New York, including airfare, hotel, and culinary events.

