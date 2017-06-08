Summer Stays at Canada Hiltons Earn Bonus Points, Airline Miles

Planning a trip to Canada this summer? If so, this Hilton promotion could be a difference-maker.

Offer Details

Through August 31, Honors members can earn 1,500 bonus points plus bonus miles from several airlines for every night at participating hotels in Canada.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Honors members normally earn 10 base points for every dollar spent at most Hilton brands. Assuming a one-night $150 stay, that nets 1,500 points. In that scenario, the 1,500-point bonus amounts to double points.

Better than nothing, but hardly a game-changer. What makes this promotion more than just another double-points offer is the fact that it’s combinable with two other ongoing promotions: double points for summer stays at any Honors hotel, and the 500-point bonus for bookings made with the Honors mobile app.

The chief downside of the offer is its limitation to “participating hotels.” There are only 38 of them. Be sure to check the list to confirm that any upcoming Canada stays are at bonus-eligible hotels.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.