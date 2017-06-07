Sign Up for Marriott Rewards to Earn Miles in 7 Airline Programs

Not yet a member of Marriott Rewards? This new promotion might be a difference-maker, although whether by accident or design, it’s unlikely to be of much interest to U.S. travelers.

Offer Details

Through December 31, newly enrolled Marriott Rewards members who choose to earn airline miles will receive a 1,000-mile bonus in one of the following participating airline programs:

Etihad Guest

Qatar Privilege Club

Avianca-TACA LifeMiles

Aeromexico ClubPremier

British Airways Executive Club

Lufthansa Miles & More

Miles & More Aeroplan

Deal or No Deal

Marriott has more than 40 airline partners, including all the U.S. carriers worth mentioning. Limiting the bonus miles to the above-listed seven airline programs strips this promotion of much of its potential value to U.S.-based travelers.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.