Sign Up for Marriott Rewards to Earn Miles in 7 Airline Programs

by Tim Winship

Not yet a member of Marriott Rewards? This new promotion might be a difference-maker, although whether by accident or design, it’s unlikely to be of much interest to U.S. travelers.

Offer Details

Through December 31, newly enrolled Marriott Rewards members who choose to earn airline miles will receive a 1,000-mile bonus in one of the following participating airline programs:

  • Etihad Guest
  • Qatar Privilege Club
  • Avianca-TACA LifeMiles
  • Aeromexico ClubPremier
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Lufthansa Miles & More
  • Aeroplan

Deal or No Deal

Marriott has more than 40 airline partners, including all the U.S. carriers worth mentioning. Limiting the bonus miles to the above-listed seven airline programs strips this promotion of much of its potential value to U.S.-based travelers.

