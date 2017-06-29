Sign Up for Amazon Prime to Earn 3,000 JetBlue Points

If you’re a fan of both JetBlue and Amazon, you’re in good shape.

In late-2015, Amazon teamed up to allow Amazon Prime members to stream Amazon video inflight. Nice!

Even nicer, in December of 2016, the two companies expanded the tie-up to include a loyalty component, allowing members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue program to earn three points for every $1 spent on eligible Amazon purchases.

And now, for the second time, TrueBlue members can earn bonus points for signing up for Amazon’s Prime service.

Offer Details

Through July 6, TrueBlue members can earn 3,000 bonus points for signing up for a $99 annual subscription to Amazon Prime.

The bonus is only available to new Prime customers, and gift subscriptions aren’t eligible.

Deal or No Deal

If Prime is a good deal, given your relationship with Amazon, then earning 3,000 bonus points for enrolling can only make it a better deal. (I’ve been a Prime member for more than a year, and find the free video and expedited shipping well worth the annual membership fee.)

RELATED: How Much Would You Pay to Have an Empty Seat Next to You?

In dollars-and-cents terms, TrueBlue points are worth around 1.5 cents apiece, so 3,000 points would be worth around $45, almost half the cost of the Prime membership.

Very, very nice!

Reader Reality Check

Are you a Prime customer?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.