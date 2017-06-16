Save 15% on JetBlue Award Flights Booked by June 19

If you’re looking for a way to make your JetBlue TrueBlue points go further, distance-wise and value-wise, this award discount may be just the ticket.

Offer Details

Through June 19, TrueBlue members will receive a 15 percent rebate on points redeemed for JetBlue award travel completed between now and July 31.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Yes, the rebate is a modest one. It’s a snooze-you-lose sale, which is another negative — travel planning should never be hurried. And the window for discounted award travel is pretty tight, at just over a month.

Still, anything that increases the value of loyalty points, no matter how little or how temporarily, is a positive for program members. And award travel for 15 percent fewer points definitely beats award travel at the regular price.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.