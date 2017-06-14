New Survey Picks World’s Best and Worst Airports

What are the world’s best and worst airports? No doubt we all have our picks, at both ends of the spectrum.
The latest attempt at a global ranking comes from AirHelp, an online service that assists airline passengers in securing compensation for delayed, canceled, and overbooked flights.
AirHelp rated the airports according to three factors: on-time performance, quality of service, and passenger sentiment. The three factors were given equal weight, with the final score reflecting their unweighted average.
In all, the ranking covers 76 of the world’s airports.
The Top 10
Here are the top 10 airports, listed in order from first to tenth:
- Singapore Changi
- Munich International
- Hong Kong
- Copenhagen
- Helsinki
- Cincinnati Northern Kentucky
- Barcelona
- Madrid
- Auckland
- Frankfurt
Handily, the site allows users to re-rank the airports according to any of the three rating factors in isolation. So, for example, you could re-sort the list to focus solely on the passenger experience, which it could be argued is what matters most. Doing so yields notably different results, with Sao Paulo topping the list and two Moscow airports landing in the top 10.
Related:
The Bottom 10
Following are the 10 worst-rated airports, beginning with Kuwait at the very bottom of the 76-airport list:
- Kuwait Airport
- London Gatwick
- Manchester
- Newark Liberty
- London Stansted
- Edinburgh
- Mumbai
- Dubai
- Bangkok
- Delhi
Among U.S. airports, Los Angeles International was just outside the worst 10, at number 66, and Boston was ranked 63rd.
Reader Reality Check
What are your picks for the world’s best and worst airports?
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
Comments
Counsellor says
How can you trust a list of the 10 worst airports that doesn’t include LHR and CDG??
MG says
LGW deserves its spot, and STN only slightly less so. Unless, of course, you enjoy hiking and packing in and out with gear in tow. But, I agree: LHR should be on that bottom of the bucket list, too.
My vote for All Dressed Up And Nowhere to Go? SFO. But, hey, at least the plankton in the bay are happy! I think, or, should I say, so I’m repeatedly told.
Tim Winship says
These surveys always raise as many questions as answers. Agree about LHR: should definitely be listed prominently among the world’s worst.